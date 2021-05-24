STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre trots out eight-nine-days-time argument to explain vaccine number mismatch

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Health Ministry said that all the vaccines produced first undergo stability and sterility tests at the factories which typically takes about a week.

Published: 24th May 2021 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

A consignment of Covid vaccine arrives at Delhi Airport in a special SpiceJet flight from Pune. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns that not all Covid vaccines being produced in India are immediately available for the country’s vaccination drive, the Centre on Monday clarified that there is a time lag of at least 8-9 days in vaccines reaching from factory lines to the vaccination centres.

A look at the available data suggests that while Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech may be producing 6 crore and 2 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin respectively in May, the total vaccinations this month at the most will touch only 5 crore mark.

Responding to this concern in a press briefing on Monday, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Health Ministry said that all the vaccines produced first undergo stability and sterility tests at the factories which typically takes about a week.

“Then they are divided into batches and each batch is sent to the Central Drugs Laboratories at Kasauli for testing, which takes 1-2 more days -- therefore it takes about 8-9 days before a vaccine produced today can be available for use at a vaccination centre,” he said.

The ministry also insisted that it was coordinating with foreign vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna in two ways - approval and procurement.

ALSO READ | 'Important but impractical': Experts on vaccinating class 12 students before board exams

Based on the company’s replies, the Centre will decide on allocation of vaccine doses to states, said Agarwal.

“We’re coordinating with (Pfizer and Moderna) on a central level in 2 ways - approval and procurement. It depends on (their) surplus (stock) and how much they can provide to India. They’ll come back to us and we will ensure and facilitate the vaccine procurement,” he said. “On that basis we may be able to supply to states.”

These remarks come in the backdrop of states such as Delhi and Punjab saying that the foreign vaccine manufacturing companies such as Pfizer and Moderna have declined to  engage with states and have said that they are only interested in dealing with the Centre.

Meanwhile, Pfizer, whose negotiation with the Indian government is stuck over the indemnity clause as it wants complete protection from lawsuits in cases of adverse events following immunisation, told The New Indian Express that the talks are still on.

“Pfizer’s discussions with the Government of India are ongoing and we are hopeful to bring the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in the country. We are unable to divulge further details at this moment,” a company spokesperson said in response to our queries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine Covishield Covaxin post-production tests
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp