Centre trots out eight-nine-days-time argument to explain vaccine number mismatch

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns that not all Covid vaccines being produced in India are immediately available for the country’s vaccination drive, the Centre on Monday clarified that there is a time lag of at least 8-9 days in vaccines reaching from factory lines to the vaccination centres.

A look at the available data suggests that while Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech may be producing 6 crore and 2 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin respectively in May, the total vaccinations this month at the most will touch only 5 crore mark.

Responding to this concern in a press briefing on Monday, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Health Ministry said that all the vaccines produced first undergo stability and sterility tests at the factories which typically takes about a week.

“Then they are divided into batches and each batch is sent to the Central Drugs Laboratories at Kasauli for testing, which takes 1-2 more days -- therefore it takes about 8-9 days before a vaccine produced today can be available for use at a vaccination centre,” he said.

The ministry also insisted that it was coordinating with foreign vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna in two ways - approval and procurement.

Based on the company’s replies, the Centre will decide on allocation of vaccine doses to states, said Agarwal.

“We’re coordinating with (Pfizer and Moderna) on a central level in 2 ways - approval and procurement. It depends on (their) surplus (stock) and how much they can provide to India. They’ll come back to us and we will ensure and facilitate the vaccine procurement,” he said. “On that basis we may be able to supply to states.”

These remarks come in the backdrop of states such as Delhi and Punjab saying that the foreign vaccine manufacturing companies such as Pfizer and Moderna have declined to engage with states and have said that they are only interested in dealing with the Centre.

Meanwhile, Pfizer, whose negotiation with the Indian government is stuck over the indemnity clause as it wants complete protection from lawsuits in cases of adverse events following immunisation, told The New Indian Express that the talks are still on.

“Pfizer’s discussions with the Government of India are ongoing and we are hopeful to bring the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in the country. We are unable to divulge further details at this moment,” a company spokesperson said in response to our queries.