Daily COVID recoveries outnumber new cases for 11th day, India's positivity rate stands at 8.09 per cent: Centre

The active cases have declined to 27,20,716 with a net decline of 84,683 cases being witnessed in a span of 24 hours.

Published: 24th May 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors attend a COVID-19 positive patient at a makeshift hospital in Ghaziabad, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 daily recoveries have outnumbered new cases for the 11th consecutive day, while the cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.09 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The weekly positivity rate has also declined to 12.66 per cent.

India's COVID-19 active caseload has decreased since its last peak on May 10.

The active cases have declined to 27,20,716 with a net decline of 84,683 cases being witnessed in a span of 24 hours.

It now comprises 10.17 per cent of the country's total infections.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Odisha cumulatively account for 71.62 per cent of India's total active cases.

A total of 19,28,127 tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33,05,36,064 tests have been done so far.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.09 per cent today.

A total of 3,02,544 patients have recuperated in a span of 24 hours taking India's cumulative recoveries to 2,37,28,011.

The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 88.69 per cent.

Ten states account for 72.23 per cent of the new recoveries.

India has recorded less than 3 lakh daily new cases for the eight consecutive days now.

The gap between daily new cases and daily recovered cases has reduced to 80,229.

Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajastha, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh reported 81.08 per cent of the 2,22,315 new cases registered in a span of 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 35,483, followed by Maharashtra with 26,672 new cases.

The National Mortality Rate has increased to 1.14 per cent.

Ten states account for 79.52 per cent of the new 4,454 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (1,320).

Karnataka follows with 624 daily deaths.

Eighteen states and UTs have a Case Fatality Rate less than the national average (1.14%), while 18 states and UTs have a Case Fatality Rate more than the national average.

