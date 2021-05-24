STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eastern Railway suspends 25 trains between May 24-29 in view of Cyclone Yaas

Meanwhile, on Sunday PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the States and Central Ministries/Agencies which will be dealing with the disaster.

Indian Railways

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Eastern Railway on Sunday said it has cancelled 25 trains between May 24 and May 29 due to Cyclone Yaas.

The Railways issued a press release, informing about the decision and also shared lists of the trains it has canceled.

The low-pressure area which formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning has intensified into a depression on Sunday and by Monday morning, it will form a cyclone namely Yaas, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. "It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm.

"It will cross West Bengal and north Odisha coasts on the evening of May 26," informed Dr Mohapatra. IMD had predicted the wind speed of the cyclone to be around 155-165 km per hour, gusting to 185 km per hour. Speaking to ANI, Dr Mohapatra said, "This is a very large-scale and damaging wind speed. It is almost similar to the wind speed of cyclone Tauktae. Even cyclone Amphan, which made landfall last year, had a similar wind speed."

Meanwhile, on Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the States and Central Ministries/Agencies which will be dealing with the disaster arising out of the predicted cyclone 'Yaas.'

