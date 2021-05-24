STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Junior doctors stopped from meeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Jhansi

Some junior doctors of a college were stopped from meeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a review meeting on Sunday.

Published: 24th May 2021 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JHANSI: Some junior doctors of a college were stopped from meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a review meeting here on Sunday, with senior officials saying this was done to ensure there was no disruption during the meet.

The doctors were from the Jhansi Medical College and they wanted to submit to the chief minister a memorandum which included that the institute's central library be kept open for 24 hours, sources said.

The junior doctors, who wanted to submit the memorandum, had no earlier plans of meeting the CM, Jhansi District Magistrate (DM) Andra Vamsi said The official added that the action was taken so that there was no disruption in the chief minister's programme.

Vamsi added that none of the junior doctors were arrested.

President of the Junior Doctors' Association of Medical College Jhansi Dr Hardeep was going along with some of his colleagues to hand over a three-point memorandum to the chief minister when they were stopped, the sources said.

In their memorandum, they had demanded that the college's central library be open for 24 hours, adequate medicines be made available and administrative officials behave with them decently, they said.

Subsequently, a meeting was held between the DM and the principal of the medical college along with the junior doctors.

The doctors were assured that their problems will be resolved soon.

Reacting to the incident in Jhansi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a Facebook post said, "The model of the UP government is to remain absent when needed, and indulge in false publicity, but arrest those who are in service of the public."

"Police arrested some resident doctors, as they had gone to present their three demands before the chief minister," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi asked "are these demands wrong?" The chief minister should have listened to their demands, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jhansi Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh CM Uttar Pradesh Junior Doctors
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp