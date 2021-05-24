Junior doctors stopped from meeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Jhansi

By PTI

JHANSI: Some junior doctors of a college were stopped from meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a review meeting here on Sunday, with senior officials saying this was done to ensure there was no disruption during the meet.

The doctors were from the Jhansi Medical College and they wanted to submit to the chief minister a memorandum which included that the institute's central library be kept open for 24 hours, sources said.

The junior doctors, who wanted to submit the memorandum, had no earlier plans of meeting the CM, Jhansi District Magistrate (DM) Andra Vamsi said The official added that the action was taken so that there was no disruption in the chief minister's programme.

Vamsi added that none of the junior doctors were arrested.

President of the Junior Doctors' Association of Medical College Jhansi Dr Hardeep was going along with some of his colleagues to hand over a three-point memorandum to the chief minister when they were stopped, the sources said.

In their memorandum, they had demanded that the college's central library be open for 24 hours, adequate medicines be made available and administrative officials behave with them decently, they said.

Subsequently, a meeting was held between the DM and the principal of the medical college along with the junior doctors.

The doctors were assured that their problems will be resolved soon.

Reacting to the incident in Jhansi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a Facebook post said, "The model of the UP government is to remain absent when needed, and indulge in false publicity, but arrest those who are in service of the public."

"Police arrested some resident doctors, as they had gone to present their three demands before the chief minister," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi asked "are these demands wrong?" The chief minister should have listened to their demands, she said.