Madhya Pradesh allows 'restricted relaxations' in corona curfew in 5 districts

All government offices in these five districts will be allowed to operate with 100 per cent strength of officers and 25 per cent strength of other employees.

Published: 24th May 2021 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: With the COVID-19 positivity rate coming down to less than five per cent in five districts of Madhya Pradesh, the state government has allowed "restricted relaxations" in the corona curfew in those districts from Monday, a senior official said.

On the basis of the experience in these districts - Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Bhind, a strategy for implementing a graded unlocking process will be considered from June 1 onwards, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI.

"The restricted relaxations have been allowed as the coronavirus positivity rate in these districts is less than five per cent. The relaxations are applicable from May 24-31," he said.

All government offices in these five districts will be allowed to operate with 100 per cent strength of officers and 25 per cent strength of other employees.

Government registration offices related to property will also be opened, Rajora said.

Shops of essential commodities will be opened for the entire day in these districts.

Besides, 20 per cent of other shops can also be opened, preferably in the service sector and related to construction material, he said.

Standalone shops located in residential colonies too can be opened and e-commerce activities will also be permitted, the official said.

He also informed that in rural areas, standalone shops can be opened, while markets will be operated there with certain restrictions.

Labour markets will also be opened and construction activities will be allowed with COVID-19 protocols, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that restrictions will be relaxed in those districts where the positivity rate will come down to less than five per cent, he added.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh reported 3,375 new coronavirus cases and 75 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,64,338 and the death toll to 7,558, the state health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the count of patients under-treatment below the 60,000-mark.

