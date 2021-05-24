One of Bihar NDA's ally raises objection on PM Modi's photo on Covid vaccine certificate

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A tweet by former Chief Minister and founder of Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday stirred politics in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)here.

After receiving the second jab of the Covid vaccine, Manjhi questioned the relevance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph on the Covid vaccination certificate.

He opined that the President is all-in-all of all the Constitutional institutions in the country. So, the certificate should have a picture of the President.

This opinion shared through the official Twitter handle of Jitan Ram Manjhi brought a political storm in the BJP camp but the leaders of this party pretended to have avoided Manjhi's tweet from outside of the party's politics.

Manjhi tweeted: "I was given a certificate after the second dose of the Covid vaccine, which has a picture of the Prime Minister. The President is all-in-all of all the Constitutional institutions in the country, therefore, there should be a picture of the President".

Manjhi in the same tweet said that it needed to have the pictures of the President and the local CM in addition to the picture of the Prime Minister on the vaccination certificate

Of late, Manjhi used to hog media attention more often than not through tweets. It may be recalled, many opposition parties in national politics had also raised objection to the Prime Minister's picture being used in the vaccination certificate.

In Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awami Morcha(HAM) party is one of the constituents of the NDA government.

He was the first to oppose the lockdown saying that if the lockdown is imposed, free rations and food arrangements should be made first, by the state government for the poor people.

Recently, Majhi had also demaned the Nitish Kumar led NDA government Rs 5000 as "Unemployment Allowance" to all unemployed youths of the state till the employments are arranged for them.

"Manjhi used to speak or tweet unnecessarily. We don't accord much attention on whatever he said. He is our loudmouth senior partner of NDA government", remarked a senior BJP leader off the record.