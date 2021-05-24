STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

One of Bihar NDA's ally raises objection on PM Modi's photo on Covid vaccine certificate

After receiving the second jab of the Covid vaccine, Manjhi questioned the relevance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph on the Covid vaccination certificate. After receiving the second jab o

Published: 24th May 2021 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi

HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A tweet by former Chief Minister and founder of Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday stirred politics in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)here.

After receiving the second jab of the Covid vaccine, Manjhi questioned the relevance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph on the Covid vaccination certificate. 

He opined that the President is all-in-all of all the Constitutional institutions in the country. So, the certificate should have a picture of the President. 

This opinion shared through the official Twitter handle of Jitan Ram Manjhi brought a political storm in the BJP camp but the leaders of this party pretended to have avoided Manjhi's tweet from outside of the party's politics. 

Manjhi tweeted: "I was given a certificate after the second dose of the Covid vaccine, which has a picture of the Prime Minister. The President is all-in-all of all the Constitutional institutions in the country, therefore, there should be a picture of the President".

Manjhi in the same tweet said that it needed to have the pictures of the President and the local CM in addition to the picture of the Prime Minister on the vaccination certificate

Of late, Manjhi used to hog media attention more often than not through tweets. It may be recalled, many opposition parties in national politics had also raised objection to the Prime Minister's picture being used in the vaccination certificate.

In Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awami Morcha(HAM) party is one of the constituents of the NDA government.

He was the first to oppose the lockdown saying that if the lockdown is imposed, free rations and food arrangements should be made first, by the state government for the poor people.

Recently, Majhi had also demaned the Nitish Kumar led NDA government Rs 5000 as "Unemployment Allowance" to all unemployed youths of the state till the employments are arranged for them. 

"Manjhi used to speak or tweet unnecessarily. We don't accord much attention on whatever he said. He is our loudmouth senior partner of NDA government", remarked a senior BJP leader off the record.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitan Ram Manjhi Hindustani Awami Morcha covid vaccine certificate coronavirus Covid
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp