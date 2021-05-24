Over one crore vaccines administered in 18-44 age group, states to receive 48 lakh doses in next three days: Centre

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 1.80 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and they will receive over 48 lakh doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 23, including wastages is 20,00,08,875 doses the ministry said.

"More than 1.80 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,80,43,015) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered."

"Furthermore, more than 48 lakh (48,00,650) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days," it stated.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In addition, it has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs

Meanwhile, India has administered more than one crore vaccine doses in the 18-44 age group, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.60 crore, the ministry said.

A total of 19,60,51,962 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,16,725 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 97,60,444 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,06,890 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,49,91,357 FLWs who have received the first dose, 83,33,774 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 1,06,21,235 beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 6,09,11,756 and 98,18,384 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,66,45,457 and 1,82,62,665 beneficiaries of more than 60 years old have taken the first and second dose.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.30 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.