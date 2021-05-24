STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Process of registration of migrant workers needs to be expedited: SC

While stressing on the need to register migrant workers, the apex court said the benefit of schemes can be extended to them after they are identified and registered by authorities.

Published: 24th May 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

As per the state government’s Post Disaster Needs Assessment 2018, there are 34.85 lakh migrants in Kerala.

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday said the process of registration of migrant workers is "very slow" and it must be expedited so that benefit of various schemes can be extended to them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court observed it is "not happy" with the efforts of the Centre as well as the states on the issue of registration of unorganised workers.

While stressing on the need to register migrant as well as unorganised workers, a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah said the benefit of schemes meant for them can be extended after they are identified and registered by authorities.

"The process of registration is very slow. We are not happy with the efforts undertaken by the Centre and states on registration of unorganised workers," the bench said.

The top court said the government must ensure that benefit of schemes reach the beneficiaries, including migrant workers, and the process must be monitored and supervised.

The apex court was hearing an application filed by three activists who have sought directions to the Centre and states to ensure food security, cash transfers, transport facilities and other welfare measures for migrant workers who are facing distress due to the curbs clamped in several parts of the country amid the pandemic.

The top court said it had last year passed directions regarding registration of migrant workers.

The bench said for extending the benefits of schemes, the authorities must complete the process of registration and the government should also reach to these workers to complete it expeditiously.

"We want this process to the completed. We also want that all organised workers be registered," it said, adding, "We will ask the government to speed up the process".

"It is a difficult task but has to be achieved," the bench said, adding, "Our main concern is that benefits meant for them must reach them".

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, the bench told the counsel appearing for Gujarat that if the contractors and employers are not cooperating in the process of registration of workers then the state government may consider cancelling their licences.

The top court said there must be supervision of these benefit schemes to ensure that it reaches the concerned beneficiaries.

"On paper, we have everything which says that government has spent thousands of crores on this, but the issue is whether it is reaching to the concerned persons. You have to monitor and supervise it," the bench observed.

"It is the anxiety of the court that the benefit of schemes must reach to the concerned person," the bench said, adding that it would pass order in the matter during the day.

The bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that the apex court had in 2018 dealt with another matter in which the Ministry of Labour and Employment had said that it has started a national database of unorganised workers.

It asked Mehta to apprise the court about the present status of the national database of unorganised workers.

"This registration should be completed and it should be on an all-India basis," the bench said.

"The benefit of all schemes can be extended only when they are registered".

The solicitor general said he would take instructions on this and would get back to the court.

At the outset, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the applicants, said he has gone through the affidavits filed by some of the states as directed by the court earlier.

"One unfortunate fact emerges from the affidavits of states and also the Centre that they have not re-started the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme' which they had started last year," he said, adding that dry ration must be provided to the migrant workers.

When Bhushan argued about cash transfer to migrant workers citing the hardships faced by them due the pandemic, the bench said it is a "policy decision" and the apex court had not passed any direction about it earlier.

The bench said it would ask the states to file better affidavits indicating all the steps taken by them, including on the issue of registration of workers.

On May 13, the top court had directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to open community kitchens in the national capital region (NCR) for stranded migrant workers amid the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate transportation for labourers who want to return home.

Passing a slew of interim directions, the apex court had also directed that dry ration be provided to them in NCR under "Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme' or any other scheme by the Centre and governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

In May last year, the top court had taken suo motu cognizance of problems and miseries of migrant labourers amid pandemic and had passed a slew of directions, including asking the states not to charge fare from migrant workers and provide them food for free till they board trains or buses.

Referring to resurgence of COVID-19 infections and consequent curbs, activists -- Anjali Bharadwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokar -- have filed the fresh interim plea in the suo motu case seeking initiation of welfare measures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migrant Workers migrant workers registration
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp