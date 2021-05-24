Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to introduce social security scheme for dependents of those who succumbed to Covid

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: The Gehlot Government has decided to introduce Social Security Scheme in Rajasthan for families whose earning member has died of Corona. The scheme also includes those children who have been orphaned in this pandemic.

On Saturday, a meeting of the Council of Ministers discussed Social Security Policy regarding this. Later, the Chief Minister announced that the policy will be launched soon.

Gehlot has delegated the task to the relevant departments to bring social security policy for dependents on priority. According to official figures, so far 7703 deaths have occurred in the state from Corona. However, sources say that in reality, the actual figure is much more than the official number.

Government sources say that under the Social Security policy the family will be helped in the event of death of the earning member of the household. Several departments will work together to form this policy, in which the schemes and programs of different departments will be combined and help the affected families. All the concerned departments including the Social Justice and Empowerment Department will jointly prepare the blueprint of the new scheme.

"Work is underway to provide a package of personal benefits to the family of the deceased including cheaper rations, widow pension, giving money to the children every month under the 'Palanhaar' scheme." said a senior officer in the Social Justice and Empowerment Dept.

Moreover, children below the age of 18 years who have lost their parents will be given the benefit of the 'Palanhaar Yojana.', in which there is a provision to provide assistance of 500 rupees per month to children up to 5 years. After this, there is a provision to give 1000 rupees every month to children up to the age of 18 years. To give the benefit of the Palanhar scheme, the government has started a survey of the families of those who died from Corona.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has given the task to the districts to prepare applications for their Palanhaar scheme after conducting a survey. The deadline has also been fixed to start payment within one month of the arrival of the application.

As COVID-19 devastates countless families in India, the plight of orphans who have lost both parents to the disease, has been particularly heart-wrenching.

The New Indian Express (TNIE) has been reflecting many of these stories. There are three such stories from Rajasthan.

The story of Kota sisters, Urvi,12 and Krati,5, lost their parents in the space of a day. While the young girls are stunned into silence and their grandparents are simply overwhelmed by the huge tragedy that has hit them in their old age.

Among the countless orphans of Covid-19 are Supriya, 16, and Bindiya,13, who lost their father and mother in the space of just three days last month. Covid-19 first struck their 45-year old father Vijay Joshi on April 24. Three days later, mother Ranjana’s condition also took a turn for the worse.

After wailing endlessly for a few days, the sisters are now being taken care of by their uncle.

In another incident, Poorvi and Riya lost their parents Shyam and Mahima Maheshwari. They ran a hostel for students who come to Kota for coaching and lost the battle with Corona in the space of 10 days, leaving the sisters extremely vulnerable.