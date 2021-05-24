STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to introduce social security scheme for dependents of those who succumbed to Covid

On Saturday, a meeting of the Council of Ministers discussed Social Security Policy regarding this. Later, the Chief Minister announced that the policy will be launched soon. 

Published: 24th May 2021 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Gehlot Government has decided to introduce Social Security Scheme in Rajasthan for families whose earning member has died of Corona. The scheme also includes those children who have been orphaned in this pandemic.

On Saturday, a meeting of the Council of Ministers discussed Social Security Policy regarding this. Later, the Chief Minister announced that the policy will be launched soon. 

Gehlot has delegated the task to the relevant departments to bring social security policy for dependents on priority. According to official figures, so far 7703 deaths have occurred in the state from Corona. However, sources say that in reality, the actual figure is much more than the official number. 

 Government sources say that under the Social Security policy the family will be helped in the event of death of the earning member of the household. Several departments will work together to form this policy, in which the schemes and programs of different departments will be combined and help the affected families. All the concerned departments including the Social Justice and Empowerment Department will jointly prepare the blueprint of the new scheme.

"Work is underway to provide a package of personal benefits to the family of the deceased including cheaper rations, widow pension, giving money to the children every month under the 'Palanhaar' scheme." said a senior officer in the Social Justice and Empowerment Dept. 

 Moreover, children below the age of 18 years who have lost their parents will be given the benefit of the 'Palanhaar Yojana.', in which there is a provision to provide assistance of 500 rupees per month to children up to 5 years. After this, there is a provision to give 1000 rupees every month to children up to the age of 18 years. To give the benefit of the Palanhar scheme, the government has started a survey of the families of those who died from Corona. 

 The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has given the task to the districts to prepare applications for their Palanhaar scheme after conducting a survey. The deadline has also been fixed to start payment within one month of the arrival of the application. 

As COVID-19 devastates countless families in India, the plight of orphans who have lost both parents to the disease, has been particularly heart-wrenching.

The New Indian Express (TNIE) has been reflecting many of these stories. There are three such stories from Rajasthan.

The story of Kota sisters, Urvi,12 and Krati,5, lost their parents in the space of a day. While the young girls are stunned into silence and their grandparents are simply overwhelmed by the huge tragedy that has hit them in their old age.

Among the countless orphans of Covid-19 are Supriya, 16, and Bindiya,13, who lost their father and mother in the space of just three days last month. Covid-19 first struck their 45-year old father Vijay Joshi on April 24. Three days later, mother Ranjana’s condition also took a turn for the worse.

After wailing endlessly for a few days, the sisters are now being taken care of by their uncle.

In another incident, Poorvi and Riya lost their parents Shyam and Mahima Maheshwari. They ran a hostel for students who come to Kota for coaching and lost the battle with Corona in the space of 10 days, leaving the sisters extremely vulnerable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Social Security Scheme Gehlot Government Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp