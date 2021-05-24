STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smarting under statement withdrawal, Ramdev poses 25 questions to IMA

Ramdev posed 25 questions to IMA, which had objected to his video clip running down allopathy treatment for COVID-19.

Published: 24th May 2021 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Having been forced to withdraw his statement questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines, yoga guru Ramdev on Monday asked the Indian Medical Association (IMA) if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and diabetes.

In an 'open letter' posted on his Twitter handle, Ramdev posed 25 questions to IMA, which had objected to his video clip running down allopathy treatment for COVID-19.

He asked if allopathy offered permanent relief from hypertension (BP) and type-1 and 2 diabetes.

"Does the pharma industry have permanent treatment for thyroid, arthritis, colitis and asthma?" he asked.

Ramdev went on to ask if allopathy had medicines for fatty liver and liver cirrhosis.

"Like you found a cure for TB and chicken pox, look for treatments for liver ailments. After All, allopathy is now 200 years old."

He further asked what non-surgical cure does the pharma industry have for heart blockage.

"What treatment is there for cholesterol."

"Does the pharma industry have treatment for migraine?", or treatment for constipation and bloating amnesia without any side effects, he said.

The yoga guru went on to list modern day ailments such as Parkinson's disease and asked if allopathy had any painless cure to treat infertility as well as to reverse ageing and increase hemoglobin.

"Doctors should not fall ill at all if allopathy is all powerful and 'sarvagun sampanna' (having all good qualities)," he remarked.

On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement made in a viral video clip in which he is heard saying that "lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19."

He is also heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat Covid-19.

The remarks were met with vociferous protests from the doctors' association, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the "extremely unfortunate" statement.

