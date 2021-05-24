STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sonia, Rahul directed Chhattisgarh CM to file FIR against us, says Raman Singh

Singh along with other party leaders on Monday held a protest outside Civil Lines Police Station here.

Published: 24th May 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Raman Singh

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh. (File | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Monday alleged that the FIR registered against him in the alleged toolkit case was done on the direction of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing media here, the former chief minister said: "An FIR was filed on Sambit Patra and myself, as the Congress plan to tarnish the image of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busted. The planning... was not done through Civil Line police station but from the Congress party office."

"Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi directed Chhattisgarh CM to file an FIR against us," the BJP Vice President alleged.

"All the allegations against us will be rendered null and void when we go to court. We will definitely present before the court and share our opinion strongly. We will take this matter to court," Singh said.

The former chief minister along with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra have been summoned in court today after an FIR was filed on May 19 against them on a complaint registered by Chhattisgarh National Students' Union of India president Akash Sharma, the student wing of the Congress.

Singh along with other party leaders on Monday held a protest outside Civil Lines Police Station here.

BJP had on May 18, slammed Congress for its "toolkit on COVID-19 pandemic".

Addressing the media BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the toolkit contains instructions for social media volunteers of Congress to call the new COVID-19 mutant as "Indian strain" or "Modi strain" against the World Health Organization (WHO)'s instructions.

Congress,however, denied the allegations and wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner seeking registration of FIR against Patra, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, party leader BL Santhosh and others alleging that they had shared "forged and fabricated documents with the intent to create communal disharmony and civil unrest" and to "divert attention from Modi government's failure in providing necessary aid to people amidst the current pandemic".

The complaint was made after remarks by BJP leaders on social media with the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed in which they accused Congress of spreading "false, negative news and stirring up discontent". (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress toolkit case Raman Singh Chhattisgarh police
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp