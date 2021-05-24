Use technology-based tools to identify people misusing social media: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh to officials

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday directed officials to use technology-based tools to identify and bring to book people using social media for anti-national and anti-social activities.

The director general of police (DGP), while chairing a high-level security review meeting at the police headquarters here, also asked them to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in the union territory.

Stressing on the need of using technology and related tools to keep a check on people misusing social media, Singh said that "a mechanism must be put in place to identify and bring to book all the mischief mongers, who are found using social media for anti-national and anti-social activities".

The DGP said that officers must maintain close surveillance of elements trying to disrupt the fast-returning peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officers should take all measures to neutralise attempts of disruption by such elements, Singh said.

The DGP in the meeting also reviewed the Jammu and Kashmir Police's response to the second wave of the coronavirus disease.

Officers were also directed to augment security grids to further improve safety of citizens.

Singh said action against militants and their associates should continue and all suspicious elements should be kept under check to foil their ill designs aimed at disrupting the normal lives of people.

Underscoring the need for a pro-active role by law enforcing agencies, the DGP directed officers to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with other security forces.

Singh said police along with other security forces has ensured rule of law after facing tough challenges and have succeeded in maintaining a sense of security among the people.

"Our efforts will continue to strengthen the peace in J-K," he said.

The meeting was attended by Special Director General CID R R Swain, Additional Director General of Police Headquarters M K Sinha, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar and IGP Headquarters Police Headquarter Garib Dass.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Central Kashmir Amit Kumar, DIG South Kashmir, Abdul Jabbar, DIG North Kashmir, Kumar, Additional Inspector General (P&T) Rajinder Gupta and Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary were also part of the meeting.

DGP Singh directed the field officers to take effective steps against drug peddlers.

He, while reviewing the police's response to the second wave of COVID-19, stressed on implementing the government directives, advisories, besides assisting the administration to contain the spread of the disease.

The senior police officers briefed the DGP about the measures put in place for maintaining peace and order and ensuring the security of people.

The DGP was also apprised regarding J-K Police's different measures in response to the COVID-19.