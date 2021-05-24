STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'We are now at God's mercy': Four siblings left to fend for themselves as mother dies from Covid

Their father Santosh Paswan had died of cancer about three years ago, following which their mother Poonam Devi had been looking after them.

Published: 24th May 2021 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA:  "We are now at God's mercy", says 10-year-old Kajal, saddled with the responsibility of taking care of her three younger siblings after their mother died two weeks ago due to coronavirus.

Their father Santosh Paswan had died of cancer about three years ago, following which their mother Poonam Devi had been looking after them.

Poonam Devi died on May 10, leaving behind her children Kajal, Ruby, Renu and Ankush, aged five to 10.

Their both parents worked as labourers and had no agricultural land.

"My mother has died from coronavirus. We are three sisters and one brother. We had some foodgrain in the house but nothing is left now. We are now 'bhagwan bharose' (at God's mercy)," Kajal told reporters at Dalanchhapra village in Ballia's Bairia tehsil.

Villagers say they have two elder sisters, who are married and not in a position to take care of them.

"We have nothing with us now," says Ruby.

However, seven-year-old Ankush wants to study and join the police force when he grows up.

"Didi cooks for us. I want to study and join the police force," says Ankush, who performed the last rites of his mother.

In his innocence, Ankush says he will marry with the help of donations.

Meanwhile, Bairia SDM Prashant Nayak says he is aware of their mother's death and if any other member of their family takes their responsibility, monetary help will be provided for it till they assume the age of 18.

Otherwise, the children will be sent to a shelter home, he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp