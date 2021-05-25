1971 war hero Col Panjab Singh passes away due to post-COVID complications

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Decorated veteran of the 1971 war Col Panjab Singh on Monday passed away at Command Hospital, Chandigarh, due to post-Covid complications. He was 79.

"Recently, Col Panjab Singh, had successfully recovered from Covid-19 but due to some medical complications post-Covid, left for heavenly abode," the Army said in a statement.

Born on February 15 1942, Colonel Singh, a Vir Chakra awardee, was viewed as an institution in the Sikh Regiment for his incisive tactical acumen and welfare-oriented approach towards veterans till the end.

He was commissioned into 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment on December 16, 1967.

In the 1971 war, during 'Operation Cactus Lilly', the sixth Sikh occupied 13 km of the area along the heights above Poonch covering two strategic points, the loss of which would have directly threatened Poonch, the Army said in a statement.

Col Panjab Singh, then a Major, was commanding a company deployed at Tund which had been actually limited to a platoon with the company headquarter, it said.

Enemy attacked the position with more than a Battalion on 03 December 1971, supported by artillery and mortar fire. The next 72hours were classical defensive battle fought by the fierce soldiers of 6 Sikh under the inspiring command of Col Panjab Singh.

"Col Singh with complete disregard for his safety moved from trench to trench and ensured that all weapons under his command engaged the assaulting force till the attacking force retreated leaving behind their dead and weapons," the Army said.

He went on to have the honour of commanding the prestigious battalion from October 12 1986 to July 29 1990.

Explaining the significance of Col Panjab’s role in 1971 war, Major General AK Das, SC (retd) said: “As company commander, he displayed outstanding tactical acumen, combat leadership and personal gallantry of very high order. His contributions led to battalion succeeding in beating back repeated attacks by numerically superior force for which, 6 Sikh was decorated with battle honor of "Defence of Poonch".

Subsequently, as instructor at military academies and during regimental service, he groomed a very large number of officers and men who went on to command very senior ranks and formations of the Army, added General Das, who was adjutant of the battalion when Col Singh was the Commanding Officer.

Post retirement, Col Panjab Singh continued to work for the welfare of the ex-servicemen. He joined as the Director of Sainik Welfare, Himachal Pradesh. He was also the vice president, Indian Ex-Service League, Himachal Pradesh of Southern Area.

His elder son Anil Kumar had also succumbed to Covid on May 21.

Col Singh is survived by his wife Vidya Devi, their daughter Usha, son Ajay Kumar, son-in-law Lt Gen DP Pandey, daughters-in-law Smriti, Suman, and grandchildren.