21.89 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Health Ministry

Furthermore, 7 lakh vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days.

Published: 25th May 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Citizens wait in an observation room after receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at Patparganj in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Citizens wait in an observation room after receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at Patparganj in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that more than 21.89 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far.

It also said that 1,77,67,850 crore COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

According to the Health Ministry, the Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.89 crore vaccine doses (21,89,69,250) to states and union territories.

"Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 19,93,39,750 doses (as per data available at 8 am today)," the ministry said.

It further said that the Government of India has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs.

"Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour," it added.

The implementation of the liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.

"Under the strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by Govt. of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier," it further added.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 19,85,38,999 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,41,151 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 

