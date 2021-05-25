STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI contacts Antigua Embassy, seeks details after Mehul Choksi reported missing

Published: 25th May 2021 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday contacted the Antigua Embassy in India over the reports that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is missing since May 23.

According to sources, CBI is contacting the Antigua Embassy in India and seeks confirmation about the reports of missing Mehul Choksi and other details regarding the matter.

Sources also informed that the investigative agency is verifying the facts of the matter.

Mehul Choksi - the 62-year-old fugitive diamantaire wanted by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate - has gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda, confirmed his lawyer.

In an exclusive statement to ANI, Choksi's Advocate Vijay Aggarwal said, "Mehul Choksi is missing. His family members are worried and anxious and had called me to discuss. Antigua police is investigating. Family is in the dark and worried about his safety."

In a press release based on additional information received, the Antiguan Police said that they are investigating a missing person report filed for 62-year-old Mehul Choksi of Jolly Harbour.

Conducted numerous searches to no avail: Antiguan Police

Numerous searches have been conducted to locate Choksi, but to no avail, said the Antiguan Police.

Police release further states that Choksi was last seen at about 5:15 pm (local time) on Sunday before leaving home in a motorcar which has since been recovered.

Police sought the assistance of the local public to find the whereabouts of Choksi and described him as being of "Indian descent, brown in complexion, five feet six inches (5' 6") in height, heavily built with a balding hairline".

"Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson Point Police Station or the Criminal Investigations Department (CID)," reported Antiguan Newsroom.

Choksi Antiguan citizenship and is the owner of Gitanjali Group, a retail jewellery company. An arrest warrant for Choksi has been issued in connection with the alleged Punjab National Bank fraud case. He was allegedly involved in stock market manipulation in 2013.

Recently Nirav Modi, nephew of Choksi was ordered to be extradited to India from the United Kingdom to face charges of conspiring to defraud PNB of more than a billion dollars, a UK judge ruled.

