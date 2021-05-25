STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh CM alleges political-criminal conspiracy in 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack case

Baghel said that several Congress leaders lost their lives after their convoy got attacked by Naxals on May 25, 2013.

Published: 25th May 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhaghel on Tuesday alleged a political-criminal conspiracy in the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack case and said that the state government will investigate the matter.

"The state government wants that this matter to be investigated, as it was purely based on political-criminal conspiracy and contract killing. Unfortunately, the Central government does not want the investigation to be carried out by the state government," the Chief Minister told reporters here.

Baghel said that several Congress leaders lost their lives after their convoy got attacked by Naxals on May 25, 2013.

"8 years ago, on May 25, several Congress leaders lost their lives after their convoy got attacked by Naxals. It was our Congress government at the Centre in 2013 that had handed over the investigation to National Investigation Agency at that time. However, due to pressure created by the current Central government, neither the NIA nor the State government is allowed to investigate upon the matter."

On September 29, 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea of the Chhattisgarh government against the refusal for examining additional witnesses by the Judicial Commission set up to probe the 2013 Jheeram Ghati Naxal attack in which 29 people, including leaders of state Congress, were killed.

Taking a dig into the ongoing toolkit controversy, Baghel said, "On one hand, they immediately go to the Twitter office over Toolkit matter, but it neither investigates this nor lets us investigate. Everybody believes it's a conspiracy and it should be exposed. But some people are trying to cover it up, which is very unfortunate."

Hours after sending a notice to Twitter over a "manipulated media" tag used on tweets alleging a Congress "toolkit" against the Central government, a team of Delhi Police Special cell yesterday carried out a search at the Twitter India offices in Lado Sarai, Delhi and Gurgaon.

Three months ago, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghe 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack case Chhattisgarh government
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
A signboard at a Tata Steel plant (File photo | AFP)
Tata Steel to continue giving salaries to dependents of employees falling victim to Covid
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
The lifeless Ganga Ghat, a signature hallmark of the world’s oldest living city -- Varanasi. The ghat is otherwise buzzing with activity. (Photo | C Rupani, EPS)
Varanasi lockdown: World's oldest living city goes lifeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp