STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus-positive former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee admitted to hospital

His oxygen level slipped below 90 per cent this morning, following which doctors advised him to get admitted to a medical facility, officials said.

Published: 25th May 2021 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday after his health condition deteriorated, officials said.

His oxygen level slipped below 90 per cent this morning, following which doctors advised him to get admitted to a medical facility, they said.

"Bhattacharjee has been in home isolation and put on BiPAP support. Even though his oxygen level dropped below 90. We did not take any chance," a doctor at the private hospital, where he was admitted, told PTI.

The 77-year-old politician also suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and needs to go to hospital for other clinical examinations, the health department officials said.

Bhattacharjee was not willing to go to hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18.

His wife Mira Bhattacharjee had also contracted the disease last week and was admitted to a medical facility in the city.

She was discharged from the hospital on Monday after she tested negative for the infection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee COVID-19
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
A signboard at a Tata Steel plant (File photo | AFP)
Tata Steel to continue giving salaries to dependents of employees falling victim to Covid
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
The lifeless Ganga Ghat, a signature hallmark of the world’s oldest living city -- Varanasi. The ghat is otherwise buzzing with activity. (Photo | C Rupani, EPS)
Varanasi lockdown: World's oldest living city goes lifeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp