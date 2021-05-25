STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers call off Hisar protests as demands met 

The mini secretariat and the residences of senior administration, police and judicial officials were sealed off by the police.

Published: 25th May 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

farmers protest

Farmers block the highway at Haryana-Punjab border at Shambhu toll plaza near Ambala on Sunday after police baton-charged farmers protesting against CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Hisar. (File Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A faceoff between farmers and Haryana Police in Hisar was averted on Monday after the district administration sat down for talks with an 11-member farmers’ delegation and agreed to withdraw all criminal cases lodged against farmers, besides getting their vehicles, damaged by the police during protests, repaired. 

The farmers, however, will be hoisting black flags at the Singhu and Tikri borders on Wednesday to mark six months of farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws. On May 16, farmers had clashed with the police before Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to visit Hisar to inaugurate a new Covid Care Centre. Several farmers and policemen were wounded in the clashes. The police had filed FIRs against some 350 farmers that day.  

The farmer’s delegation that held talks with the district administration on Monday was led by  Rakesh Tikai, Gurman Singh Charuni and Joginder Singh Ugraha. “We are satisfied with the assurances given by the administration,” Charuni said. According to sources, the administration has also accepted the farmers’ demand that the government gives a job to a family member of Ram Chander, a farmer who died on Monday on the way to Hisar. 

Earlier in the day, the authorities were on tenterhooks as thousands of farmers from Hisar and adjoining districts gathered in Hisar on Monday. The farmers had entered the town undeterred by a heavy police presence. The mini secretariat and the residences of senior administration, police and judicial officials were sealed off by the police.

Haryana minister slams Opposition
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday slammed the state’s opposition parties, saying they are ‘not well-wishers of protesting farmers’ and that had they been so they would have urged the protesters to take Covid-19 vaccines and tests. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hisar farmers protest
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp