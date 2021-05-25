STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a Jharkhand that gave us Dhoni. another international footballer struggles to make ends meet

Notably, Asha Kumari has bagged over three dozen certificates and trophies at different national and international tournaments, but she finds it difficult to continue her career.

Published: 25th May 2021 09:58 PM

Asha Kumari

Asha Kumari's mother Putki Devi raised her by selling vegetables in the local market after the death of her father Dilu Ram Mahto. (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: From the state that gave India MS Dhoni comes the grim tale of international footballer Asha Kumari, who has played five matches for the under-18 India team in Bhutan and several other national-level matches. The 20-year-old is struggling hard to make ends meet ever since the Covid lockdown and is compelled to work in farmlands along with her mother. 

Asha, hailing from Gomoh in Dhanbad, was named in the under-18 India team along with Sangeeta Soren, who was also forced to work as a daily-wage labourer in a brick kiln to earn her living during these trying times.

Notably, Asha has bagged over three dozen certificates and trophies at different national and international tournaments, but she finds it difficult to continue her career due to the financial crisis she finds herself in. 

ALSO READ | TNIE impact: Jharkhand footballer Sangeeta Soren to get job as coach at 'Football Day Boarding Centre for Girls'

Her mother Putki Devi raised her by selling vegetables in the local market after the death of her father Dilu Ram Mahto, who passed away when Asha was only five years old. But due to the lockdown, Putki Devi's business slowed down and she switched to vegetable farming on other people's farmlands, which has meant that she has to forgo a share of the already meagre profits.

"Since, vegetable farming requires manpower, my younger sister and I also had to join my mother to ensure we can earn a living with this new profession. My elder brother Vinod Mahto used to work as a daily-wage labourer in the local market but he is also not able to find work due to the lockdown," said Asha. 

Since her brother has his own family, it is not possible for him to support them all the time, especially at this time of crisis, she added.

Recalling her childhood days, Asha said that she used to accompany her father, who used to play football, to the village ground. Seeing him play led to her developing an interest in the game. Later, after she grew up, Asha expressed her desire to play, which was welcomed by her family members, she said.

"Initially, I started playing football in the village along with my brother and other boys in the village under the guidance of Uday Mishra, who used to coach us. Later, spotting my potential and also knowing that there were some other girls in the village who were also keen, he created a girl's club for us and started training us. But gradually most of the girls dropped out as they did not get the support of their family members," Asha said. 

"Then, I started practicing football at the Gomoh Railway ground where Mishraji was coaching the players," said Asha.

"I started playing panchayat-level matches in 2010 then block level and finally got selected for the state team in 2013. After playing eight matches at the national level, I got selected for the under-18 India team that toured Bhutan in 2018," she remembered. 

Asha also qualified for the under-19 India team but got injured while practicing a day before she was to leave for Thailand.

"Recently, I bagged golden boot award in the international League in Nepal," she said. 

Even though she wants to play for India, her poor financial condition is creating hurdles. The government must think about the national and international players and make some arrangements for them, Asha insisted.

Her coach Uday Mishra, who has also been a national football player and is currently a NIS Coach, recounted Asha's struggles to keep her career alive.

"I know Asha since her childhood. She is really a bright player and despite all odds, her passion for football has not been affected and comes for practice regularly. But, international players have to maintain physical and mental standards for which they need proper diet. If she does not get proper diet and exercise, she would not be able to continue further at this level," he said, while emphasising that the government must step in and help. 

