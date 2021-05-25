Jharkhand extends lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till June 3

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday extended the lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till June 3 to contain COVID-19 surge in the state, an official said.

This is the third time that the restrictions, first imposed on April 22 for a week, are extended.

The ongoing measrues were scheduled to end on May 27.

"The Health Safety Week now stands extended till June 3 with all restrictions imposed earlier," Chief Minister's Office said.

The decision was made at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The state secretariat will function with 33 per cent staff strength till 2 pm and there would be restrictions on the movement of people, the official said.

Government officials, media persons and factory workers have been exempted from mandatory e-pass for movement, the officials added.

The death toll due to Covid has reached 4,871 in Jharkhand.