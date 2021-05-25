STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manager staged drama to defame bank officials by coming to work with oxygen support: PNB

The bank further claimed that Kumar, working as a manager, had submitted his resignation but it was rejected as a departmental inquiry is pending against him

Bank employee reached work with oxygen support in Jharkhand after being denied leave

The bank employee reached work with oxygen support in Jharkhand (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has denied the charges labeled against them by one of their employees Arvind Kumar that he was forced to come to work with oxygen support as he was denied leave by his seniors.

According to a press note issued by PNB Bokaro Circle Office, Kumar staged a drama to defame bank officials as well as the bank and to put pressure on them to drop charges against him and stop recovery proceedings of his NPA loan accounts.

It further claimed that Kumar, working as a manager, had submitted his resignation but it was rejected as a departmental inquiry is pending against him. Moreover, he remained absent without authorisation for over two years from the bank, it said.

“It is wrong to insinuate that he was asked by his superiors to report for duty despite his status as a recovering COVID patient. Paid leave is given to all eligible employees who contract the virus in the interest of such employees as well as others who are at risk of getting the information from them. Thus it is baseless to suggest that he was forced to report for duty,” stated the press note.

The video, according to PNB officials, was shot by his family members to spread misinformation about the bank and its officials.

The incident took place at Sector 4 branch of Punjab National Bank on Tuesday, where Kumar’s family members alleged that despite the fact that he has recovered from COVID-19 and his lungs are still infected due to which he is on oxygen support at home, the bank officials were pressurizing him to join office. Kumar said that after being denied leave by his seniors, he reached work with oxygen support along with his family members.

(The original story has been updated after a rejoinder from the bank)

