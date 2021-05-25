STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Narada sting case: SC allows CBI to withdraw appeal against HC order allowing house arrest of Trinamool leaders

The court took note of the fact that a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court is already hearing the matter and permitted the probe agency to raise all the grievances there in the high court.

Published: 25th May 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Calcutta High Court. (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday permitted the CBI to withdraw its appeal against the Calcutta High Court order allowing house arrest of four leaders, including three from the TMC, in the Narada bribery case.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai took note of the fact that a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court is already hearing the Narada bribery case and permitted Solicitor General Tuahar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, to take back its appeal and raise all the grievances there in the high court.

"We have not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case and our observations do not reflect our views on merits of the matter," the bench said, adding that the West Bengal and leaders are also free to raise their submissions on the high court.

The high court had on May 21 ordered shifting of two West Bengal ministers, an MLA and a former Kolkata mayor to house arrest from jail.

A division bench, presided by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, differed on the issue of recalling the stay on bail to the four accused.

On May 24, the five-judge bench of the High Court heard the case and refused the prayer by CBI to adjourn the matter.

West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the CBI last Monday in connection with the Narada sting tape case that is being investigated by the agency on a 2017 order of the high court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court CBI Trinamool Calcutta High Court Firhad Hakim Subrata Mukherjee Madan Mitra
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
A signboard at a Tata Steel plant (File photo | AFP)
Tata Steel to continue giving salaries to dependents of employees falling victim to Covid
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
The lifeless Ganga Ghat, a signature hallmark of the world’s oldest living city -- Varanasi. The ghat is otherwise buzzing with activity. (Photo | C Rupani, EPS)
Varanasi lockdown: World's oldest living city goes lifeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp