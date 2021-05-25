Raipur diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

IAS officer finally gets central deputation

A 1999-batch Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer Sonmoni Borah, whose central deputation was put on hold due to the pandemic and some administrative reasons, has now taken charge as a joint secretary in the Land Resources Department under the Ministry of Rural Development. The Land Resources Department manages the PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana, the Neeranchal National Watershed Project and the digitisation of land records. Borah has had a successful stint as the secretary of various departments of the Chhattisgarh government. He has also served as collector in five districts of the state and as secretary to the Governor. Recipient of national award twice for MNREGA, Borah is known for his skills in managing rural and urban affairs, women empowerment and housing and habitat issues.

Sambit Patra seeks more time to appear before police

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has sought more time to appear before the Chhattisgarh police for questioning. In an email sent by Patra’s legal counsel to the Raipur police, the senior BJP leader said he won’t be able to appear at the civil lines police station on May 24 as scheduled. The police had asked him to come to the station personally or through video conferencing and cooperate with the investigation into the controversial ‘Congress toolkit’ case. An FIR was lodged against former chief minister Raman Singh and Patra under the Indian Penal Code Sections 504, 469 and 188 at the Raipur police station, following complaints lodged by National Students’ Union of India and the Youth Congress.

70 inmates of Raipur Central Jail to get job as prison guards

For the first time, as many as 70 prisoners of the Raipur Central Jail will be employed as jail guards. The jail administration is providing them with necessary training, including on handling jail security, duties and responsibilities of guards, maintaining records, precautions to be taken and ensuring their physical fitness. They have all been enrolled for a degree course in the Raipur branch of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). They will appear for the IGNOU examination in June this year.

Raipur MLA reviews development projects

Congress MLA Satyanarayan Sharma has been conducting extensive fieldwork in his Raipur City Gramin constituency. In his interactions with officials, he has stressed that the pandemic should not hamper developmental works. Officials have been instructed to adopt a plan of action to tackle the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic. Sharma reviewed the rural development programmes and the functioning of the rural health care system and the Jalvardhan Yojana. He urged the people to help reduce the spread of the disease by following Covid-19 guidelines.

