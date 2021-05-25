STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sidhu chooses Patiala as black flag stir venue

In a short video clip posted on his Twitter handle, Sidhu, who was accompanied by his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, said the flag is a sign of rejection of the farm legislations.

Published: 25th May 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur show solidarity to the farmers' agitation in Delhi borders, in Patiala, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the farmers’ protest by hoisting a black flag at his ancestral house in Patiala. Sidhu hoisting the flag from Patiala holds particular significance as it comes close on the heels of his public spat with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who had dared the cricketer-turned-politician to contest from the city considered as Singh’s stronghold.

After hoisting the flag, Sidhu said: “I protest against these laws and stand in solidarity with my farmer brothers. For the past three decades they are riddled by due to rising debts and dropping income. They have been lied to and now these new black laws have proved to be the last nail in their coffin.” Sidhu was accompanied by his wife and ex-MLA Navjot Kaur. 

Sidhu over the past six months has shifted his focus to Patiala, his birthplace, from Amritsar. It’s from Patiala that he has been firing salvos at Amarinder Singh on various issues, including the sacrilege of Sikh holy book, land and sand mafia and drug cartel. 

