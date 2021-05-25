STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Supply vaccine, otherwise we won't be able to save our children': Gehlot attacks Modi govt

Gehlot urged the Union Health Ministry to keep aside the statistics and ensure more vaccines to the states because if children start dying, the country will never forgive the government.

Published: 25th May 2021 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has appealed to PM Narendra Modi through his tweets to get everyone vaccinated in the country as soon as possible. Gehlot warned that the third wave might be even more severe than the second one and deadly for children.

He tweeted thrice on Tuesday. In his first tweet Gehlot said, "The Union Health Ministry should leave the data and ensure more vaccines are available to the states. If the third wave affects children, the country would never forgive you."

Gehlot, in his second twee, urged that PM  Modi and Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvadhan to give priority to speedy vaccination. "Narendra Modi ji and Dr. Harshvardhan ji should have put vaccine production on top priority and if necessary , other companies should also be allowed and encouraged to produce vaccines by changing the law. India is famous worldwide for its vaccine production."

In his third tweet, Gehlot warned the centre saying that the third wave could have devastating affect on children. "In our country of 130 crore population, if soon there is no vaccine for everyone and the third wave affects  children, then the situation of lack of oxygen and medicines like in the second wave will be many times worse in the third wave. We will not be able to save the children."

The state government has placed an order with the Serum Institute for one crore vaccine doses for those aged between 18 and 44, but only 15 lakh doses have been received. Around 3.25 crore youths need around seven crore doses for full vaccination. The state government has also made a global tender for vaccine, but till now there are no responses.

