STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Tauktae'-hit to get compensation as per 'Nisarga' relief package: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on May 21 visited the affected areas in the coastal Konkan to take stock of the situation.

Published: 25th May 2021 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: People affected by cyclone 'Tauktae' in Maharashtra would get the compensation on the lines of the relief package prepared for the victims of the cyclone 'Nisarga' that had hit the coastal districts last June, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

The chief minister on May 21 visited the affected areas in the coastal Konkan to take stock of the situation.

During his tour, he had said that no genuine victim will be left out.

As coastal areas in Maharashtra are not frequently affected by cyclonic storms, most of the rules and regulations are formed to assess such damage in plains.

The state Cabinet had last year amended the rules to issue compensation for every damaged tree instead of per hectare acknowledging that coastal areas are hilly with very small landholding.

The damage caused by the cyclone 'Nisarga' was estimated to be Rs 6,000 crore.

Cyclone Tauktae, which brushed past coastal Maharashtra last week before making landfall in Gujarat, caused damage to houses, trees, and electricity infrastructure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Maharashtra CM Nisarga Nisarga Relief Package Tauktae Tauktae Cyclone Cyclone Tauktae
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp