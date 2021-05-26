STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1.31 crore families registered under Chiranjeevi Yojana health scheme: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said the families who have not yet registered under the scheme should get themselves registered by May 31.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Nearly 1.31 crore families have registered so far under the Rajasthan government's ambitious Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Yojana, in which every family will get free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per annum.

"More than 20,000 people have received free treatment through the Chiranjeevi scheme since the beginning of May 1," tweeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, while adding that about 1. 31 crore families have registered under the scheme so far.

The Chief Minister said the families who have not yet registered under the scheme should get themselves registered by May 31.

This will provide cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh for just Rs 850 per year as premium amount.

Gehlot pointed out that if people do not register till May 31, then they will have to wait for three more months to get the scheme's benefits.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced the scheme in this year's budget.

Under this initiative, free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per year will be given to government and allied private hospitals in the state.

As part of the health insurance cover, 1,576 packages and procedures for treatment of various diseases have been included.

Medical expenses related to medical consultation, tests, medicines and related package 15 days post discharge and five days prior to hospitalisation is also included in the scheme.

According to officials, the eligible beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act and the Socio-Economic Census were getting the benefit of the scheme in the earlier health insurance scheme.

Now, the contractual workers along with small and marginal farmers of the state will also get benefits through the free medical facility according to the budget announcements of the Chief Minister.

Along with this, all other families of the state will be provided free medical facilities by paying an insurance premium of Rs 850 per year.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

