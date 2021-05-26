STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allahabad HC denies pre-arrest bail to prof accused of derogatory Facebook post on Smriti Irani

The judge said the contents of the post promote or are likely to promote ill will or hatred between different communities.

Published: 26th May 2021 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail plea by a college professor who had allegedly made objectionable remarks on Facebook against Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Refusing to grant Shaharyar Ali protection from arrest, Justice J J Munir said there was no material on record to show that the professor's account was hacked.

"Rather, the applicant has posted his apology on that account, which shows that the account is prima facie still being operated by him," the order said.

The judge said the contents of the post promote or are likely to promote ill will or hatred between different communities.

He also said it was apparent that the post was shared by co-accused Huma Naqvi.

Firozabad Police had booked Ali, head of History department at SRK College, in March for an allegedly obscene Facebook post againt the women and child development minister.

The college had then served him with a suspension notice.

The judge said the professor is entitled to surrender and seek regular bail, which shall be considered in accordance with law.

"In the entirety of the circumstances, this court does not find it to be a fit case to grant anticipatory bail," he said.

Ali's counsel argued that the professor's Facebook account was hacked and he was falsely implicated in the case by a district level leader of the ruling BJP.

