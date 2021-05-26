STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Black fungus: Center allocates 29,250 additional vials of Amphotericin-B to States and UTs

Earlier, additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated on 24th May and 23,680 vials of the drug were supplied across the country on 21st May, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers info

Published: 26th May 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda informed on Wednesday that additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, were allocated to States and Union Territories, based on their number of patients under treatment.

The minister tweeted, "Additional 29,250 vials of #Amphotericin- B drug, used in treatment of #Mucormycosis, have been allocated to all the States/UTs today. The allocation has been made based on the number of patients under treatment which is 11,717 across the country".

Earlier, additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated on 24th May and 23,680 vials of the drug were supplied across the country on 21st May, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers informed. 

