STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bombay HC to hear Goa government's appeal against Tarun Tejpal's acquittal in sexual assault case on May 27

The court relied on the CCTV footage of the woman after the alleged incident to question the prosecution's case.

Published: 26th May 2021 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The vacation bench of the Bombay High Court at Goa will hear the state government's petition challenging the acquittal of Tehelka magazine founder editor Tarun Tejpal in a sexual assault case on May 27.

Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam told PTI that the case has been listed before the vacation bench of Justice S G Gupte for hearing on Thursday morning.

A sessions court in Goa on May 21 acquitted Tejpal of all charges including sexually assaulting his then colleague in a lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013 when they were attending an event.

The acquittal was challenged by the Goa government in the high court on Tuesday.

While acquitting Tejpal, sessions court judge Kshama Joshi questioned the complainant woman's conduct, holding that she did not exhibit any kind of "normative behaviour" such as trauma and shock which a victim of sexual assault might show.

The court also relied on the CCTV footage of the woman after the alleged incident to question the prosecution's case.

Tejpal had faced the trial under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in a position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by a person in a position of control) of the Indian Penal Code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tarun Tejpal Bombay High Court Bombay HC Tarun Tejpal Sexual Assault Case Goa government Goa
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp