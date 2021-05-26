STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who had fled Antigua and Barbuda, captured in Dominica 

The efforts are on to hand him over to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the local media reports stated.

Published: 26th May 2021 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who had recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured in neighbouring Dominica after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him, the local media reported on Wednesday.

Police in Dominica captured Choksi on Tuesday night (local time) after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued by Antigua and Barbuda.

Efforts are on to hand him over to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the local media reports stated.

Choksi had been living in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018 after taking the citizenship of the country, Antigua News Room reported.

The Yellow Notice is issued by the Interpol to track missing persons.

Choksi, who is wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud in the Punjab National Bank, was last seen going for dinner in his car in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday.

His staff had reported him missing after his car was found.

The businessman's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal had confirmed that Choksi had been missing since Sunday.

The reports of Choksi gone missing created a flutter in the Caribbean island country after the opposition raised the issue in Antigua and Barbuda Parliament.

Responding to the opposition, Prime Minister Gaston Browne had said that his dispensation was "collaborating" with the Indian government, neighbouring countries, and international police organisations to try and locate Choksi.

"Someone from his household indicated that he is missing. Since then the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda put out a statement to that effect. That statement will be shared with the Interpol," he had said.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi allegedly siphoned off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), using fraudulent letters of undertaking.

Modi is contesting his extradition lodged in a London jail after repeated denial of his bail by courts.

Choksi had taken citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme before escaping India in the first week of January 2018.

The scam came to light subsequently.

Both are facing a CBI probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehul Choksi Mehul Choksi arrest
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp