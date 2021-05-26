Government's misplaced priorities reason for country facing its worst health crisis: Mehbooba Mufti
SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the government's "lack of vision" and "misplaced priorities" were the reasons for the country facing its "worst" health crisis.
Mehbooba's remarks came amid a row over new reforms introduced by Lakshwadeep's administrator Praful Khoda Patel and she also targeted the Centre over its Covid management.
"Lack of vision & misplaced priorities like Central Vanity project & deliberately stoking social disharmony by dismembering Lakshwadeep is exactly why we are in the worst health crisis where thousands of dead bodies lie abandoned across India (sic)," Mehbooba said in a tweet.