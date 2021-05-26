STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Law for recovery of damage to property during protests comes into effect in Haryana

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday that the Act was notified by the state government earlier this month.

Published: 26th May 2021

Damage To Property

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A law which allows the authorities to recover compensation from violent protesters who cause damage to property has come into effect in Haryana.

"With the implementation of the Act in the state, any damage done to people's shops, houses, government offices, vehicles, buses and other public property in guise of any movement will be recovered from the protesters," he said, as per an official statement.

Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya had given his assent to the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Bill, 2021 last month after it was passed by the state Assembly in March.

The law allows the authorities to recover compensation for damage caused to both public and private properties.

When the bill was brought in the Assembly in March, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Vij had denied the Congress' charge that the decision to bring it was linked to the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws.

For adjudicating upon pleas for compensation for damage to properties, the new law provides for the government to set up claim tribunals in the state.

These tribunals will be headed by Haryana Superior Judicial Services officers, to be appointed in consultation with the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The tribunals will determine the liability, assess the claims for compensation and decide the monetary value of damages, and on such determination, award suitable compensations.

