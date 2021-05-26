STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh man accuses police of hammering nails into his foot, hand for violating COVID curfew

Ranjit, along with his mother, reached Baradari police station with nails drilled in his hand and foot, and blamed the police.

Published: 26th May 2021 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Nails

For representational purposes

By PTI

BAREILLY: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Wednesday accused police of hammering nails into his hand and foot for allegedly violating the Covid curfew, a claim denied by a senior official who said the injuries were self-inflicted.

Ranjit, along with his mother, reached Baradari police station with nails drilled in his hand and foot, and blamed the police.

However, Bareilly SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan refuted the allegations and termed them baseless.

The SSP said the injuries were self-inflicted to evade arrest in a case registered against him at Baradari police station.

"He did all this drama to save himself from the police. The charges levelled by him were not found to be true in the probe," Sajwan said.

The SSP said an FIR was registered against Ranjit, a resident of Jogi Navada, on May 24 for misbehaving with a police constable who had asked him not to wander without a mask in public.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intention to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobedience to order duty promulgated by public servant) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

"The accused was absconding after the incident and police were searching for him," the SSP said.

The police went to Ranjit's house on Tuesday night, but he was not there, Sajwan said.

In 2019, Ranjit was arrested by the police for entering a temple in an inebriated state and damaging the idols there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Police Uttar Pradesh Crime COVID COVID curfew
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp