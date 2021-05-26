STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weird order: "Not vaccinated against Covid, No salary" in Chhattisgarh

The employees have also been asked to produce their Covid vaccination card in the tribal division of the district collectorate for records as early as possible.

Published: 26th May 2021 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 11:14 PM

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

A health worker during the COVID-19 vaccination drive. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a weird order issued in Chhattisgarh amid the second wave of coronavirus infections, the tribal department in the Gaurella-Pendra-Marwahi district, about 160 km from Raipur, has asked all its officials and staff to ensure they either get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 or else stand deprived of their salaries for the month of June.



“In case those found to be not vaccinated, the initiative would be taken to stop their salary for the upcoming month (June) for which they alone will be responsible. The order to be executed with immediate effect”, asserted the official directive issued on Monday by K S Masram assistant commissioner (tribal development department).

Masram defended his order and said, “One should see the outcome that we secured. Owing to it over 90 percent of the officials and staff have got themselves vaccinated. I didn’t intend to frighten any government employee but our aim to ensure 100 percent vaccination”, he said. 

