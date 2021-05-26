Weird order: "Not vaccinated against Covid, No salary" in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a weird order issued in Chhattisgarh amid the second wave of coronavirus infections, the tribal department in the Gaurella-Pendra-Marwahi district, about 160 km from Raipur, has asked all its officials and staff to ensure they either get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 or else stand deprived of their salaries for the month of June.

The employees have also been asked to produce their Covid vaccination card in the tribal division of the district collectorate for records as early as possible.

“In case those found to be not vaccinated, the initiative would be taken to stop their salary for the upcoming month (June) for which they alone will be responsible. The order to be executed with immediate effect”, asserted the official directive issued on Monday by K S Masram assistant commissioner (tribal development department).

Masram defended his order and said, “One should see the outcome that we secured. Owing to it over 90 percent of the officials and staff have got themselves vaccinated. I didn’t intend to frighten any government employee but our aim to ensure 100 percent vaccination”, he said.