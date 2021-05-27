STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

28 vaccine express vehicles flagged off for rural areas in Bihar's Vaishali

According to official sources, more than 3,28,586 people, including 2,75,539 people taking first dose, have been vaccinated in Vaishali so far.

Published: 27th May 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The vaccination against COVID-19 infection for people above 45 age group has been given a boost up on Wednesday when District Magistrate Udita Singh, well performing IAS officer, flagged off the Vaccination Express vehicles.

There are 1572 villages under 16 blocks in district neigbouring Patna, which will get direct vaccination accessibility in their remote pockets with the mobility of Vaccination Express.

"Altogether 28 Vaccination Express vans with the Covid vaccine now at your doorstep with trained health workers," the DM stated, adding that the vaccination will cover the people of above 45 of age group.

Besides this, vaccination at sites both in urban and rural areas for the people above 18-44 age group and others goes on regularly under the direct monitoring of district magistrate herself.

"We are moving towards a victory over this pandemic through mass vaccination ensuring that no one should be left out from being vaccinated," she added.

At present, there are 641 active cases after 136 deaths reported in Vaishali since the outbreak of pandemic in 2020. Around 12,381 people have also recovered at different treatment centres. This is the district which shares daily availability of beds and other medical facilities through social media and other modes of communication to the people.

According to official sources, more than 3,28,586 people, including 2,75,539 people taking first dose, have been vaccinated in Vaishali so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Vaishali rural vaccination Vaccination Express COVID vaccine Coronavirus
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp