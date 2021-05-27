28 vaccine express vehicles flagged off for rural areas in Bihar's Vaishali

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The vaccination against COVID-19 infection for people above 45 age group has been given a boost up on Wednesday when District Magistrate Udita Singh, well performing IAS officer, flagged off the Vaccination Express vehicles.

There are 1572 villages under 16 blocks in district neigbouring Patna, which will get direct vaccination accessibility in their remote pockets with the mobility of Vaccination Express.

"Altogether 28 Vaccination Express vans with the Covid vaccine now at your doorstep with trained health workers," the DM stated, adding that the vaccination will cover the people of above 45 of age group.

Besides this, vaccination at sites both in urban and rural areas for the people above 18-44 age group and others goes on regularly under the direct monitoring of district magistrate herself.

"We are moving towards a victory over this pandemic through mass vaccination ensuring that no one should be left out from being vaccinated," she added.

At present, there are 641 active cases after 136 deaths reported in Vaishali since the outbreak of pandemic in 2020. Around 12,381 people have also recovered at different treatment centres. This is the district which shares daily availability of beds and other medical facilities through social media and other modes of communication to the people.

According to official sources, more than 3,28,586 people, including 2,75,539 people taking first dose, have been vaccinated in Vaishali so far.