Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions till June 15, to hold exams from July end

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till June 15, saying that the curbs have helped ease the pandemic situation a little.

The West Bengal government had announced the existing restrictions for 15 days from May 16 following a huge surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

The announcement for extension of the curbs came three days before they were scheduled to come to an end.

"The Covid-19 restrictions in the state will continue till June 15. This is not a lockdown or a curfew. We will strictly follow the restrictions."

"It's a relief to see that the ongoing restrictions have helped in easing the situation a little," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

She allowed the jute industry to work with 40 per cent workforce in place of the existing 30 per cent.

"We will see that the state's economy is not disturbed," Banerjee said.

Essential services will continue operating following protocols, the chief minister said.

The state will also hold the Class 12 board examinations in the last week of July, while the tests for Class 10 will take place in mid-August, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

The dates will be announced later by the respective boards, she said.

"We have decided to hold the secondary (Madhyamik) and higher secondary (Uccho Madhyamik) examinations. Adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

Both the board examinations will be held at home centres and only for compulsory subjects, she added.