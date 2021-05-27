STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Black fungus: Amphotericin B Emulsion injections manufacturing begins in Maharashtra, each vial to cost Rs 1200

Eleven states and UTs that declared mucormycosis as an epidemic (under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897) in the country reported an acute shortage of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin-B.

Published: 27th May 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian doctor checks a man who recovered from COVID-19 and now infected with black fungus at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra-based Genetic Life Sciences has begun manufacturing Amphotericin B Emulsion injections, which are used for treating Mucormycosis or Black Fungus, the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office informed on Thursday.

According to the Union Minister's office, the Amphotericin B Emulsion injections manufactured by the Genetic Life Sciences are priced at Rs 1200 each.

"With efforts of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Genetic Life Sciences, Wardha has manufactured Amphotericin B Emulsion injections for treating Mucormycosis. It was being produced by only one company so far," Gadkari's office tweeted in Hindi

"The distribution of the vials will commence from Monday at Rs 1200 each, Currently, the vials are being sold at Rs 7,000," the tweet further read.

Eleven states and UTs that declared mucormycosis as an epidemic (under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897) in the country reported an acute shortage of Amphotericin-B that is an anti-fungal drug used to treat the ubiquitous fungus.

Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana notified mucormycosis or widely known as black fungus as an epidemic.

The Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda yesterday informed that additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin B, used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, were allocated to states and Union Territories, based on their number of patients under treatment.

Earlier, additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B were allocated on May 24 and 23,680 vials of the drug were supplied across the country on May 21, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers informed. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black fungus Mucormycosis Genetic Life Sciences Amphotericin B Emulsion injections
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp