STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: UP reports 188 fresh deaths, 3,278 cases; infection tally at 16,83,866

The recovery rate in the state is now 95.4 per cent, while the number of active cases came down by 81.26 per cent since April 30 when a peak of 3,10,783 active cases were reported.

Published: 27th May 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 188 fresh COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday as the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 19,900, while the infection tally reached 16,83,866 with 3,278 new cases, officials said.

"In the last 24 hours, 3,278 fresh cases were reported, while 6,995 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,05,696," Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The state witnessed 188 fresh deaths, taking the toll to 19,900 from 19,712 on Wednesday.

The recovery rate in the state is now 95.4 per cent, while the number of active cases came down by 81.26 per cent since April 30 when a peak of 3,10,783 active cases were reported.

The active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 58,270, the official said, adding that the figure includes 34,508 patients who are in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, more than 3.47 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus infection in the state, while overall more than 4.80 crore samples have been tested.

Prasad said over 1.70 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

Of this, 1.36 crore beneficiaries have taken the first dose and 33.92 lakh people have taken both the doses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 UP Lockdown
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp