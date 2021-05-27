STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Major blaze near Kolkata continues to smoulder even after 18 hours

Fire services personnel said the fire broke out at around 2 am in the building, located in Bilkanda area, around 15 km from Kolkata.

Published: 27th May 2021 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

BARASAT: A huge fire broke out in a building that housed a few godowns in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Thursday and fire officials were battling the blaze even after 18 hours.

Though the spread of flames was contained, pockets of smouldering fire continued to flare up inside the building which housed a vest manufacturing unit, Fire Services minister Sujit Bose told PTI.

Bose said he was informed that "two to four people may be inside when the fire broke out.

"I have been told by family members of one worker and others present at site that two to four persons are inside the building, but fire services personnel have not been able to confirm it yet," he said.

Fire services personnel said the fire broke out at around 2 am in the building, located in Bilkanda area, around 15 km from Kolkata.

At least 11 fire tenders were sent to fight the blaze, Fire Department officials said.

"There are inflammable materials inside which helped spread the fire fast," Bose said.

Comments

