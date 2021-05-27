STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan HC asks Gehlot govt, Centre to furnish report on vaccine availability for Pakistan Hindu migrants

The court has also ordered the state government to provide food on a priority basis to the Pakistani migrants during the lockdown. 

Published: 27th May 2021 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Houses of Pakistani migrants on outskirts of Jodhpur (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has asked the Central Government to furnish a factual report on  the availability of vaccines to the state government for Pakistani Migrants settled in Rajasthan who do not have prescribed identity cards. The Court has also asked the State and the District administration to chalk out a plan for vaccinating the Pakistani Hindu Migrants settled in Rajasthan, further ordering the Gehlot government to provide food on a priority basis to them during the lockdown.

While the Indian citizens over 18 are being vaccinated against coronavirus, the Pakistani Hindu migrants living in Rajasthan are being turned away from vaccine centers as they do not have Aadhaar cards. Activists had claimed that 10 Pakistani Hindu migrants have succumbed to Covid due to lack of medical facilities. 

In all, 50 people had been found positive while 1,500 people have an influenza-like illness. But none of them received any medical attention. 

A bench of Justice Vijay Vishnoi and Justice Rameshwar Vyaas on Thursday heard the case. On behalf of Pakistani migrants, it was submitted that in the absence of an Aadhaar card, the eligible Pakistani migrants were deprived of vaccination. Seemant Loksanghthan, an NGO working for the rights of Pakistani migrants, had requested to vaccinate all the eligible migrants but the same has not been taken into consideration.

ALSO READ | Pakistani Hindu migrants in Rajasthan appeal to PM Modi for vaccination based on travel documents

Further, Mukesh Rajpurohit, ASG, and Vipul Singhvi, ASG, had submitted that the Centre had already issued an SOP on Covid vaccination of persons without identity cards thorough CO-WIN.

Court directed AAG KS Rajpurohit to apprise it about the steps taken by the district administration in pursuance of the SOP dated May 6 issued by the central government regarding vaccination of those who do not have any prescribed ID cards.

Rajasthan's Jodhpur district is the biggest hub for Pakistani migrants in the country. More than 30,000 Pakistani Hindu migrants are living in Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Jaisalmer waiting for their citizenship.

The court observed that it is a serious issue and no person residing in the state can be allowed to starve due to non-availability of food. It directed the State Government to furnish a report regarding the availability of ration to the Pakistani migrants residing in Jodhpur by May 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pak Hindu migrants Rajasthan High Court Aadhaar card citizenship Covid vaccine
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp