UP: After vaccine mix-up, now expired medicine distributed among Covid patients

By PTI

ETAH: A show cause notice was served to Etah's Chief Medical Officer after Covid medical kits with expired medicines were allegedly distributed among patients, who are being treated in home isolation.

Etah District Magistrate (DM) Vibha Chahal took action against CMO Umesh Tripathi and warned him of strict action for putting the lives of corona patients in danger.

One of the patients complained to the DM about one of the medicines in the kit having an expiry of January 2020, the CMO said on Thursday, adding, the allegation was verified and confirmed after an investigation into the matter.

Four government employees, who were assigned the duty of packaging, were issued notice along with additional CMO Ram Singh, in charge of the Medicine Corporation, Tripathi said.

During investigation, it was found that one box in the lot of ten, had medicines that expired in January last year and the rest were fine with the expiry date of June this year, said Malaria Officer Lokman Singh.

The medicine kits have been recalled to the CMO's office, said Singh, who along with a doctor is responsible for preparing and distributing the kits from the Covid control room.

In another incident of medical negligence, health workers in Siddharthnagar district on Wednesday administered Covaxin to 20 villagers who had been given Covishield in the first dose.