Bihar IMA demands compensation for 146 doctors who passed away due to COVID

Rajesh Kumar Thakur

Express News Service

PATNA: Around 146 government-employed and private doctors have sacrificed their lives from March 2020 to May 2021 during the peak times of Covid-19 infection, in Bihar.

Expressing solidarity as well support to the families of all those doctors who have lost their lives, the Bihar chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday demanded adequate compensation to the dependents of doctors who have died so far.

Writing a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the IMA has stated in detail the names of all the doctors from both private and government-employed doctors had died in the first phase of pandemic in 2020 while serving other Covid positive patients.

In the on-going second phase of the pandemic, 106 doctors from both the private and the government medical sectors have lost their lives.

According to the IMA statement, most of the doctors who have died of Corona infection were either engaged in treatment, screening, or other medical care to other COVID patients."Thus, the IMA demands that all deaths of doctors be considered for compensation under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojna," the IMA statement stated.

Besides, the state government has also been requested to come out with its own compensation scheme as Tamil Nadu, Telangana and other states are providing to the dependents of doctors who die after being infected with the COVID-19. A government job is also provided to an eligible dependent of a dead doctor by the government in many states