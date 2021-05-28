STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
#CancelAllExams trends, as Indian, Pakistan students unite online

The CBSE on Monday announced that Class 12 exams will be held in the months of July and August.

(Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With voices growing louder against examinations amid the pandemic, this time, not only students from India, but also from neighbouring Pakistan, have united, asking education ministers to not hold examinations this year, and #CancelAllExams trending on Twitter on Thursday.

The CBSE on Monday announced that Class 12 exams will be held in the months of July and August. The Karnataka government has opted to hold exams, saying they will conduct them in July. This is following a meeting with Union ministers of defence and education, among others, on May 23.

The union is reported to have asked the state governments for their opinions on how to hold Class 12 exams for CBSE Board students, and a decision is expected soon. Meanwhile, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board that holds ICSE and ISC examinations, held its decision about the Class 12 board examination for June 1.

“Students across India and Pakistan united to #CancelAllExams. In both nations, we have seen a toxic competitive culture that has put exams above health & life for decades. It’s time Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Cabinet Minister for Education and Federal Minister Education, professional training, National Heritage and culture, Shafqat Mahmood, place students’ interests ahead of their dear crony educationalists,” said Dhruv Jatti, president and founder of Bangalore Student Community.

