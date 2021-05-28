STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Yaas: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend Modi-Mamata meeting to review damages

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district on Friday afternoon after Modi undertakes an aerial survey of the affected areas.

west bengal governor, jagdeep dhankar

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to review the devastation caused by cyclone Yaas, officials said.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district on Friday afternoon after Modi undertakes an aerial survey of the affected areas, they said. Dhankhar will receive the prime minister at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station, the officials said.

"WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will receive PM Narendra Modi at Kalaikunda Air Force Station on May 28. PM will visit areas affected #CycloneYass in WB to assess damage to life & material. Governor Dhankhar will attend PM Review Meet with the State Government," the governor tweeted.

Banerjee is also scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas during the day. The chief minister has put West Bengal's losses due to cyclone Yaas at Rs 15,000 crore. Announcing a relief package of Rs 1,000 crore, she said her government will run a 'Duare Tran' (relief at doorsteps) programme for the affected people.

She has also ordered an inquiry by the Finance Department into the collapse of several embankments, bridges and roads that were constructed after super cyclone Amphan hit the state in May last year.

