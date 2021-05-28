STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC asks Maharashtra to move Stan Swamy to private hospital

However, the HC permitted Swamy to be shifted to the Holy Family Hospital after Desai said the cost of treatment would be borne by Swamy and his aides.

Published: 28th May 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Jesuit social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy

Jesuit social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to transfer jailed Father Stan Swamy to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra. The 84-year-old Jesuit priest is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case and is lodged in Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai.

A vacation bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and NR Borkar heard the matter on an urgent basis on Friday. The bench allowed Father Frazer Francis Mascarenhas SJ, a retired Principal of St Xaviers College, to visit Swamy at the Holy Family Hospital, subject to hospital’s protocols.

Besides, the court also directed the hospital to allow one police constable in the premises to protect/guard Swamy, since he is an under-trial prisoner. Swamy will be treated at Holy Family Hospital for two weeks, sources said.

According to the plea by Swamy, he is suffering from various ailments, including Parkinson’s Disease, loss of hearing, abdominal pain, as well as injury to his arms.

Additional Solicitor General(ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the National Investigation Agency said Father Swamy should be shifted to a government hospital and not a private hospital. The court brushed aside the objections raised by the state government as well as the probe agency NIA.

At the earlier hearing, Ft Swamy told the court that while he was examined by doctors at the JJ Hospital, he was not given a chance to explain his complaints. He emphasised that his health had deteriorated a lot in the last eight months in jail, and now, he is not able to perform daily activities such as walking, writing, and bathing without assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Elgar Parishad Stan Swamy Stan Swamy hospital
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp