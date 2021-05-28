STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five districts in Maharashtra declared 'very critical' as Covid positivity rate rises above state average

According to the Maharashtra health department data, these critical and high alert districts are Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Hingoli.

Published: 28th May 2021 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Five districts in Maharashtra were declared critical because of their high Covid-19 positivity rate. The positivity rate was between 17 percent to 21 percent as against the state's average of 11.06 percent.

According to the Maharashtra health department data, these critical and high alert districts are Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Hingoli.

In the last week, Satara has reported the 21. 93 percent positivity rate while Sindhudurg reported a 21.50 percent positivity rate. In Ratnagiri, the positivity rate is 19.89 percent while Raigad and Hingoli reported an 18.69 percent and 17.21 percent positivity rate, respectively.

Maharashtra’s average positivity rate initially was 24.26 percent from April 28 to May 5 but it came down to 22.57 percent in the week of May 5 to May 11. From May 12 to May 18, the positivity rate was 16.08 percent.

In the last week between May 19 to May 25, the positivity rate of the state was 11.06 percent.

Apart from these high alert and critical districts, there are 18 other districts that include Amaravati, Budhana, Pune, Nagpur etc whose positivity rate is more than the state average positivity. Maharashtra government has not allowed the positive patients of these districts to be under home isolation for the Covid-19 treatment.  The positive patients have to take treatment either in hospitals or the Covid care center.

In Maharashtra, there is a total of 3,14,338 active positive patients, out of it, 36 percent patients (1,14, 592) are taking treatment in hospitals 63 percent (2,59,668 ) are asymptomatic patients while 17.39 percent (54,680) are serious patients and 6.19 percent (19,465) patients are in ICU. Three percent of patients are on oxygen while 2.23 percent (7023) patients are on ventilators across the state.

The highest percentage of positive patients are reported from Pune – 45,655 (14.49%),  Mumbai - 28,074 (8.11%). Thane, Satara and Kolhapur contributes 21,949 (7.94%), 19,958 (6.34%) and 16,962 (5.38%) respectively, and are active positive patients registered in respective districts.

Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope said that the situation improving but they cannot afford to lift the complete lockdown.

“The presently the positive cases are the same as was reported in the first Covid 19 wave’s peak in September. We have decided to extend the lockdown for more than 15 days after June 1. However, the restrictions will be also eased out where the positivity rate is lower than the state average. In Pune, the weekend lockdown is ended. Now, all shops will remain open on all days of the week,” Tope added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra covid cases Maharashtra critical districts
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp