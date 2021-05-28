STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC grants interim bail to two Bengal ministers, TMC MLA, ex-Kolkata mayor in Narada case

Imposing conditions, a five-judge bench of the high court directed the four accused persons, who are under house arrest, to furnish bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh each.

Published: 28th May 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Firhad Hakim

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim(File photo| PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted bail to the three TMC MLAs and a former mayor of Kolkata arrested in connection with the Narada sting operation. In granting bail, a five-judge bench of the court rejected the CBI's argument that they are influential persons, who can tamper with evidence.

The court reminded the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the central agency, that the CBI started investigation four years ago and the accused were influential back then. 

"We have an observation. The investigation started four years ago. Why the CBI did not arrest the accused in the past four years? They were influential when the probe was going on. Generally, the accused are arrested for the sake of investigation. When the agency did not feel the need to arrest them, why does it now wants to keep the accused in custody after submitting the charge sheet against them?" asked Justice Arijit Banerjee.

ALSO READ| Narada case: Judge questions Calcutta HC's handling of interim bail grant

Under the terms of the bail, the accused are not allowed to talk to the media on pending cases against them. The court has also ordered that they must not tamper with evidence or try to influence the witnesses. They have been directed to furnish bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties of like amount.

The four have also been directed to appear before the CBI for interrogation as and when required, though this can be done virtually in light of the pandemic. 

Two TMC ministers - Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee - party MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the CBI from their residences on May 17, the day the central agency filed charge-sheets against the four.

As the news of their arrest spread, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the CBI’s office in Nizam Palace, Kolkata and staged a dharna. 

The Narada sting tapes, which were made public before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, were claimed to have been shot in 2014, wherein people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Narada sting operation Narada scam Narada case bail Firhad Hakim Subrata Mukherjee Narada sting CBI
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp