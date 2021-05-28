STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mizoram facing financial crisis due to COVID-19 and other problems: CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said that the outbreak of COVID-19 has hit hard the state's economy.

Published: 28th May 2021 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said the state is reeling under a financial crisis due to COVID-19 coupled with multiple problems, including the outbreak of the African Swine Fever (ASF).

Zoramthanga, who also holds the Finance portfolio, in a statement, said that the outbreak of COVID-19 has hit hard the state's economy.

He said that a severe drop in the quantum of revenue collection at the Centre due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a significant reduction in the state's share of taxes, which inevitably let the state suffered a financial crunch.

"I want you to be aware of the financial crisis faced by the state government. Though we have passed annual budget amounting to crores of rupees, the outbreak of COVID-19 has greatly reduced the quantum of revenue collection at the Central government, which in turn greatly affected our state's share of taxes," the chief minister said.

He said that the state's share of taxes has dropped by Rs 1,500 crore during the fiscal 2020-2021.

The state's financial crunch was aggravated by repayment of state's liabilities amounting to Rs 150 crore and meeting the states matching share to the World Bank, he said.

He regretted that new development projects could not be executed from the state's own source.

However, development projects funded by the Centre are being carried out smoothly as such funds could not be diverted to other purposes, he said.

The chief minister also said that the state has also experienced multiples crises amid COVID-19 spread.

He said that the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), a massive wildfire in different parts of the state, and influx of people from Myanmar due to military coup have also inconvenienced the state.

Zoramthanga thanked the people for their collective efforts against COVID-19.

He lauded the medics, churches, NGOs, volunteers of village and local task forces and private doctors, nurses and medical experts, who volunteered to fight COVID-19, for extending invaluable help to the state government in its efforts to curtail the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zoramthanga Mizoram Mizoram CM Mizoram Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp